Festive greetings from Hailsham Post Office staff

Hailsham Post Office staff would like to extend compliments of the season to customers in advance and wish them a very happy and healthy Christmas.

Steph Stephens, manager of the town's post office which opened in July 2019, is pleased that five and a half years on, the post office is even more firmly established as a vital part of town life and continues to offer an important service to residents.

"From the whole team here at Hailsham Post Office, we would like to wish you a very Merry Christmas and a fantastic start to 2025," said Steph. "We've had another good year and I'm grateful to the Hailsham community for continually praising staff for their excellent customer service and the fulfilment of the post office's broad range of services to residents and business, including banking facilities."

Some recent feedback received from Hailsham customers via social media or the Town Council's website:

"I couldn’t manage without this Post Office. I can access every service I need, from car tax, passport photos, paying money into my bank and posting and collecting Evri parcels, to name but a few."

"The staff are knowledgeable and professional."

"A real asset to our High Street."

"So pleased to have the [post office] team with their expertise and always a cheerful service."

"Our great community asset."

"I commented about the great service provided for replacement passports and, as the assistant predicted, they arrived 7 days later. Fantastic!"

"We had to renew our passports this week, so we used the service at the Post Office. It was so easy and really recommend it."

"Well done everyone. An amazing achievement for your community."

"Checking service was a great facility. Knowledgeable staff too."

"It's great to have a Post Office, it's definitely a much-needed service."

"I hadn't realised you can pay cheques in at the Post Office. I am pleased to hear it."

"Always a smile [and] an excellent service from the post office team, long may it continue."

"Thank you to all the staff there for their excellent service."

"The staff are pleasant, helpful and friendly.... and are a very valued part of our community."

Town Clerk and Postmaster of the high street post office, John Harrison commented: "The post office service is going really well since it re-opened in 2019 and people still praise the Town Council over five years on for taking over the franchise and saving the community facility. Thank you to the public and my colleagues at the post office for their continued support."

"Looking ahead into next year, the Town Council will continue to take action to raise awareness of the availability of post office banking services for residents and businesses, as more bank branches are scheduled to close, including two in Hailsham next year.""In addition to banking services being available at the post office, LINK, the UK's cash access and ATM network has recently confirmed that Hailsham will receive a banking hub next Spring, which is excellent news for the town's residents amid the forthcoming bank branch closures."

"In closing, Steph and her team at the post office and I wish customers a very happy Christmas and best wishes for the New Year."

The Christmas opening times for the High Street Post Office are as follows:

Monday 23rd December: 8.30am-5.30pmTuesday 24th December: 8.30am-12.30pmWednesday 25th December: ClosedThursday 26th December: ClosedFriday 27th December: 9am-2pmSaturday 28th December: 9am-1pmSunday 29th December: ClosedMonday 30th December: 8.30am-5.30pmTuesday 31st December: 8.30am-12.30pmWednesday 1st January: ClosedThursday 2nd January: 9am-2pmFriday 3rd January: 9am-2pmSaturday 4th January: 9am-1pmSunday 5th January: Closed