Final leg of The Great British Care Cycle Relay leaves Brighton on Monday 16 June

The final leg of The Great British Care Cycle Relay, which celebrates the care services at the heart of every community, is set to kick off at Maycroft Manor Luxury Care Home in Patcham, Brighton at 9.00am on Monday 16 June, the start of Care Home Open Week.

The relay comprises five individual, day-long cycle rides in Scotland, England and Wales totalling around 500km, with colleagues, supporters and families of all ages and abilities taking part and visiting care services enroute.

There are 28 cyclists taking part in the final leg of the relay, including five home employees, who will cycle 110km from Brighton to London. The group will visit Ashton House Nursing Home in Haywards Heath, Greensand House Care Home in Redhill and James Terry Court in Croydon along the way, before completing the relay at Loveday in Belgravia.

The first leg of the Great British Care Cycle Race through Edinburgh on 12 June covered 123km, the second leg in York was 94km, the third leg in Nottingham was 103km and the fourth leg in Cardiff was 125km. By the end, Championing Social Care expects over 70 cyclists to have been involved.

The end of the relay marks the start of Care Home Open Week 2025 (16 to 22 June), which aims to highlight the amazing work that is modern care.

Organiser of The Great British Care Cycle Relay, Championing Social Care, is encouraging those people who want to take part, but are not cyclists, to instead to cheer the riders on as pass by or help give them a warm reception when they visit care homes enroute. The care home gatherings will provide an opportunity for the cyclists to connect with fellow colleagues, share stories, and enjoy the contagious enthusiasm that radiates throughout the relay.

Cyclist, Hannah Haines from South London said: “I want to play my part in highlighting the brilliant work being done every day in care homes. Being involved in the relay means I can see this first hand, visit different care homes in the area and spend some time with residents who benefit from the care provided.”

In 2024, over 5,500 care services took part in Care Home Open Week, which represents around a third of the total number of homes in the country. It is hoped this year’s event will have even higher participation from care services, communities and government ministers.