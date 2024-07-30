First Zero Bills Show Home Launches in Mid Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The district’s first-ever ‘Zero Bills’ show home has been unveiled by leading developer, Thakeham, at its pioneering development in Burgess Hill.

The state-of-the-art three-bedroom house at Templegate is now available to view, along with its host of green technology.

Launched over the weekend with many potential purchasers in attendance, the Zero Bills smart home is the first of its kind in Mid Sussex. It is part of a wider fully zero carbon community from Thakeham featuring 120 sustainable homes.

Thanks to a partnership with Octopus Energy, Zero Bills homeowners can live in comfort with no energy bills for at least five years, guaranteed.

Visitors can now see first-hand a Zero Bills home with its cutting-edge clean technology - including fully integrated, roof-mounted solar PV panels, air-source heat pumps, wastewater heat recovery systems, energy-efficient appliances, thermally-efficient doors, windows and insulation, along with home storage batteries.

Touchscreens in the show home bring to life all the features and advantages of the low-carbon technology.

The development is already proving popular with three reservations confirmed for the Zero Bills homes, and six early bird deposits secured for houses which aren’t due to be completed until late next year.

Rob Boughton, Thakeham’s Founder and Chief Executive, said: “At Templegate, we are setting a new standard in the zero carbon revolution with smarter homes that are kinder to your pocket and better for the planet.

"Our new show home allows families to see first-hand how they can live in a space that is not only stylish and functional, but saves them money and contributes positively to the planet too.”

Templegate is a joint venture partnership with housing association Aster Group. Properties range in size from one-bedroom apartments to larger four-bedroom family houses. Of the 120 homes, 36 will be available with Aster Group as affordable, or through the government’s First Homes scheme.

Once complete, the flagship development will also provide a children’s playground for the wider community, a nature corridor to encourage wildlife and biodiversity, and additional cycle routes and footpaths to provide sustainable access to local facilities and public transport.

