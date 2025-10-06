Fish and chip shop local dishes up lunch at Arundel care home

New resident at Westergate House Terry, has been lending a helping hand and has the knowledge and know-how of a true fish ‘n chip expert, having been in the business until retirement, owning the local fish and chip shop in Barnham.

It was fish and chip Friday at Westergate House and they were feeling confident in dishing up the best! x8g3qyt

Head Chef Chris was thrilled when Terry offered to help out with lunch and dish up some fish and chips for his fellow residents; the results were plain to see when everyone tucked in with relish.

Terry and his family ran the very successful fish and chip shop in Barnham. The business was the go to location for local residents. Terry says they used to get through 60 sacks of potatoes a week equating to over 70 tons of potatoes a year. He has some fond memories of working with his wife and daughters within the business and still prides himself on the customer service they provided and the quality and freshness of his fish their customers received.

Terry looks forward to helping Head Chef Chris again and lending his skills to help serve Fish and Chips to the rest of the residents and staff at Westergate House.

