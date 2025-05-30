Five brothers completing Macmillan Mighty Hike
They range in age from 69 to 60. They are actually 5 of 6 brothers but the 6th and youngest lives in South Africa. These brothers live in Bexhill (2), Hove, Epsom and Wareham
The brothers will be completing the South Coast Mighty Hike on Saturday 7th June 2025.
The course is just over 26 miles long from Brighton race course to Helen Gardens at the end of Eastbourne sea front.
The hike crosses the Seven Sisters and as well as spectacular views, involves inclines and descents.
A number of the wives will be at Helen gardens at the end of the hike to congratulate their husbands.