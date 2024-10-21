Flag raised for Trafalgar Day in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham District Council Chairman Cllr Nigel Emery has raised The Royal Navy’s white Ensign Flag at Park House in Horsham to mark Trafalgar Day, celebrating the Navy’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar on October 21, 1805.

On this day, The British Royal Navy defeated a combined French and Spanish fleet of 33 warships, thwarting Napoleon Bonaparte's attempt to invade Britain. The battle was a vital part of UK defence history and the maritime history of our country.