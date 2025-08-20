Flash, bang, wallop, what a picture: Battle care home residents celebrate World Photography Day

Staff and residents at Hazel Lodge care home in Battle have been dusting off their Box Brownies ready for World Photography Day on August 19. Many of the residents love photography and were keen to take part in this worldwide celebration of all things photographic.

World Photography Day is an annual day of tribute to the art, craft, science and history of photography. An importance and accessible art form, photography is brilliant for instantly capturing moments and memories, it is a beautiful way to tell a story, express emotions and preserve the history taking place all around us.

Staff and residents at Hazel Lodge care home decided to spend World Photography Day looking at their favourite photos and discussing why they liked them and why they were important. They even held a photo shoot in the garden to capture new memories to be treasured for years to come.

Megan the Activities Co-ordinator at Hazel Lodge commented: “Photography is such an important art form for everyone, it is so lovely to be able to capture those moments in time. Lots of our residents love taking photos and admiring beautiful photography in books.

Picture Perfect resident Ginny

"They love to look back at their favourite photos and reminisce about when and where the photos were taken. We have spent many happy hours today looking at photos, talking about what we love about them and how they make us feel.”

