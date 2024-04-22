Flowers set to brighten Worthing drop-in centre
A Worthing café offering a safe space for children and families navigating grief will soon have a bright new outlook.
Andy’s Angels, which runs the Grief Play Café, has been given compost, seed and pots to grow a range of plants.
The donation, from the Budding Foundation, was in conjunction with Tates of Sussex which runs Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade.
Clive Gravett founded his charity in 2013 and raises funds to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
“We support children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups”, explains Clive.
“And it’s great to be able to help Andy’s Angles who do so much amazing work in the Worthing area.”