Focus Foundation welcomes renowned actress and singer, Anita Dobson, as Patron

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This follows her participation as judge for the Sussex Superstars event at the Focus Foundation Winter Ball fundraiser in February, marking her second consecutive year in the role.

Upon accepting the role Anita responded: “I’ve discovered kindred spirits amongst a small but mighty team of individuals who really value supporting and contributing to the community – I look forward to helping people and raising money for Focus Foundation so they can do good in the community for children, because we all need a little help at times don’t we.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anita gained fame for her portrayal of Angie Watts in the 1980s on BBC1's soap opera EastEnders. Beyond her acting career, she is widely recognised for her own philanthropic efforts, particularly her dedication to children's charities and causes.

Anita Dobson with Chris & Elaine Goodman, Co-Founder and Trustee of Focus Foundation.

Anita brings a wealth of experience to the role having worked closely with charities including The Matchgirls Memorial, REACT and Phab Kids.

Chris Goodman, Co-Founder and Trustee of Focus Foundation, commented on the news: “We are so grateful to Anita, not only for being an outstanding judge once again this year but for accepting the role as patron alongside Andrew Bernardi.

"We are truly honored to have Anita as part of the team and are looking forward to working with her to champion causes as we grow the Foundation in 2024 and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its vision to connect people and communities at the heart of what they do, Focus Foundation was established in 2021 to support UK-based charities and social enterprises which touch on one of the Foundation’s three themes: underprivileged children & young people, mental health initiatives or community projects.

Its principal ambition is to connect communities and make a positive and lasting change to people’s lives.