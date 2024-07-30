Follow your local firework team to the stars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This month a team of local pyrotechnic experts will be heading to Plymouth to take part in the UK’s biggest annual firework competition with the aim of becoming the country’s national firework champions 2024.

Over the last few months, Battle firework display company BBB Fireworks has been hard at work designing a 10-minute show with which they hope to outshine the other teams competing for the title British Firework Champions 2024.

The Championships take place in Plymouth every summer and are the largest annual event in the South-West each year, drawing crowds of some 200,000 over two nights each August (14/15).

At the event, six specialist display companies drawn from across the UK will compete before panels of lay and professional judges, each team providing 10 minutes of spectacular fireworks to light up the skies over Plymouth Harbour.

“The teams put hours of work into designing these shows, which are incredible to watch, which is why so many people travel from far and wide to watch the displays” says Jim Winship, Director of The Event Services Association (TESA) which organises the event.