Fontwell care home residents visit new art studio for a tour and workshop

Residents from Westergate House Care Home visited the amazing new Art Studio in Hambrook called Matt Black Barn.

Residents were thrilled to have their first trip to Matt Black Barn, where they had a lovely tour of the amazing art studio and then took part in a wonderful clay workshop. Using natural materials from around the grounds as well as shells and pieces of material, the residents, supported by the team of the studio set about creating some amazing designs.

Great fun was had by all and this was the first trip of many visits that will see Westergate House take part in monthly workshops at the studio.

"It was a lovely trip and the team at Matt Black Barn were excellent" Head Of Lifestyles from Westergate House Lee said, "We look forward to the next few visits where we will be inviting some of our Barchester sister homes in the local area to join us too"

The masterpiece takes shape.

The barn will be providing various workshops to Westergate House, from clay modelling and sculpturing to Watercolours and pottery. They will also be visiting the home a few times over the next year to provide workshops to those residents less able to join others on the minibus.