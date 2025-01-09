“For a Better Future” - Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings will host its annual Holocaust Memorial Day service at 6.30pm on Monday 27 January 2025.

The one-hour event will be held at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings on Hastings seafront opposite the Pier. The commemoration is organised by Hastings Jewish Community, with the support of Hastings Borough Council.

Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 remembers the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and is also the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. This year, John Wood will share the profound experience of his father, who was a Jewish liberator of Bergen Belsen.

It will include musical and written contributions from pupils of Hastings Academy, alongside other readings and contributions.

The service is open to everyone, and admission is free. Tickets are not required.