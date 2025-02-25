“For my daughter”: Graham Caldow completes 1,000 mile cycle for life-changing charity Team Domenica

After 30 days of huge hills, lonely stretches and more punctures than you dare to count, Graham Caldow has completed his epic 1,000 mile cycle across Spain, fundraising over £3,000 for Team Domenica. For Graham, this ride was more than just a test of endurance and grit. It was a deeply personal mission to give back to the charity that transformed his daughter’s life through meaningful employment.

A father’s journey

Setting off from Tarifa, Graham pedalled his way across diverse terrains, racking up almost 50,000ft of elevation as he travelled to Bilbao. He faced route mishaps, bike troubles and an enormous sense of isolation. But, on Saturday 22 February, Graham completed his challenge, finishing his adventure with pride.

Reflecting on his journey, he shared: “Spain, the ride, the people; it’s been amazing! I cycled from Tarifa to Bilbao to raise much needed funds for Team Domenica. Their programmes have changed my daughter’s life and I want to support them to help other young people with additional needs into paid employment because this really does change lives.”

A young woman, Betsy, standing in the breakfast room holding a tray of dirty glasses. She is smiling a wide smile.

Graham’s determination to complete this challenge reflects his dedication to the people that gave his daughter the chance to grow her talents and thrive.

Inspired by Betsy’s success

In the UK, only 4.8% of people with learning disabilities are in paid work (NHS Digital, 2024); Brighton-based Team Domenica are here to change this. Since opening in 2016, 80% of their young people have gained paid work through their Supported Internship Programme.

Betsy’s time with Team Domenica exemplifies their life-changing impact. Despite her determination and desire for paid work, Betsy lacked the opportunities and experience to achieve her goals. Through Team Domenica’s bespoke training programmes, she found the support she needed to unlock her potential and gain the independence she’d always dreamed of.

A map of Graham's route from Tarifa to Bilbao (with a stop at Barcelona!)

In 2023, after completing a supported internship at the Mercure Hotel on Brighton Seafront, Betsy was offered a permanent position within the Breakfast Team. She says: “Team Domenica helped me get paid work at the Mercure Brighton with lots of friendly and kind people who understand my needs. Having worked there for a year now means I have a lot more money to go out with [my friends]. I am much more confident; I’m not afraid to talk to customers or have a go at new tasks.”

There’s still time to support Graham’s fundraiser

Graham’s journey may be over, but his mission to support Team Domenica continues. He’s raised over £3,000 so far, with every pound helping the charity provide vital training to more young people like Betsy.

Readers can support Graham’s achievements by donating to his JustGiving page: bit.ly/CycleSpain