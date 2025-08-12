Forging the Future: Plumpton College students craft chains of office for Peacehaven Chamber

Students from Plumpton College’s renowned Metalwork Department have designed and created ceremonial Chains of Office for the Peacehaven and District Chamber of Commerce, officially unveiled on June 18. This unique collaboration connects local youth with civic tradition while celebrating Peacehaven’s heritage through innovative design.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a celebration of creativity, community, and civic pride, Peacehaven and District Chamber of Commerce has unveiled a newly commissioned Chain of Office for the Chamber President and a Necklet (A ribbon worn around the neck with a central medallion) for the Vice President.

The idea to involve students emerged when Vice President Jacqui Flavell spoke with a colleague whose daughter was studying jewellery making at Plumpton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had tried to source a chain for some time, but the price had been beyond our means,” said Jacqui Flavell. “Then I was speaking to a colleague and had the idea to approach Plumpton College with a commission.”

Students at Plumpton College, and Emma Scorgie representing Peacehaven Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber is a young organisation. It was officially launched in February 2007 by the then Mayor of Peacehaven, Cllr Elayne Merry. So, it felt appropriate for the chain to be designed by young people.

This unique collaboration between the Chamber and the college's Metalwork Department was envisioned as a way to connect the next generation of makers with the long-standing traditions of civic leadership. The Chains of Office, worn during formal functions and public events, serve as symbols of responsibility, service, and continuity, now infused with the fresh perspective of youth.

“We wanted these symbols of leadership to be more than ceremonial,” said Simon Studd, President of Peacehaven and District Chamber of Commerce. “By involving our local students, we’ve anchored our traditions in the hands of the future. They brought artistry, thoughtfulness, and innovation to the table, and it shows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the expert guidance of their teacher and tutor, Thomas Carter, students researched the history and symbolism of Peacehaven, then worked collaboratively to produce designs that reflect the values of the Chamber and the character of the community.

Peacehaven Chamber Logo

Bright Futures, Bold Design:

At the heart of the design lies powerful local symbolisms, the timeless spiral of ammonite fossils and the Meridian Monument. Peacehaven is famous for its giant Parapuzosia ammonites that appear most frequently on the foreshore north-west of the Peacehaven steps, a nod to the region’s natural history and resilience. And the George V Meridian Monument, built in 1936, is located in Peacehaven on the clifftop representing the Greenwich Meridian Line, a symbol of global connection, timekeeping, and direction.

“These Chains of Office are more than decorative; they tell a story about who we are and where we come from,” said Simon Studd. “The students captured that beautifully, weaving our natural and historical identity into every link.

The project was made possible through the generous sponsorship by Chamber members, local business owners, and The Rotary Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President Simon Studd and Vice President Jacqui Flavell wearing their new chains of office

“This project gave our students a sense of ownership and belonging in their community,” said Thomas Carter, “and offered them a real-world opportunity to create something lasting and meaningful.”

The new Chains of Office were officially presented on 18 June 2025 at the College graduation day, where attendees had the chance to view the pieces up close and hear directly from the students about their design process.

This initiative bridges generations and demonstrates the value of creative education in shaping public life, while forging traditions that reflect the past while looking boldly to the future.

Peacehaven and District Chamber of Commerce meet twice per month for a networking breakfast at Saltdean Lido. “We are proud to hold our breakfast meetings at such an iconic venue where members can meet, network, connect and refer business. We are the voice of business in the local community”.

Acknowledgements:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project was made possible thanks to the support of our generous sponsors: Open House Estate Agents, Clean Cut Gardening, Jarlands Estate Agents, The Rotary Club, Seaford Masons, 2nd Cup of Tea, Advice 4 Business, Skyline EPC, Experience It Now Travel, Laurence O’Connor (Mayor of Telscombe), Peacehaven & Telscombe App, Utility Warehouse, We Take Calls, Aurora HR, Leads Direct, Rejuvenate Naturally, Chateau Velo, Southern PC Services, Debbie Donovan (Mayor of Peacehaven), Be Well with Shell, and Lily’s Florist.