Former Eastbourne College pupil appointed Field Marshal by His Majesty the King

Former Eastbourne College pupil is promoted to honorary rank of Field Marshal, the highest possible rank in the army.

We are delighted to learn that, at His Majesty the King’s will and pleasure, former Eastbourne College pupil, The Lord Richards of Herstmonceux GCB CBE DSO DL has been appointed to the honorary rank of Field Marshal in the British Army. Rarely awarded, the rank is the highest possible in the British Army and recognises Lord Richards’ distinguished service and commitment to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth realms and overseas territories. Lord Richards was formerly the Chief of the Defence Staff, the professional head of the British Armed Forces.

Only last year, Lord Richards hosted a dinner on behalf of the Eastbournian Society to mark 75 years of the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) at Eastbourne College. The event, held at the House of Lords, celebrated the camaraderie, spirit and achievements of the CCF.

Lord Richards, attended the Eastbourne College prep school, Ascham from 1963 to 1965 and Eastbourne College from 1965 to 1970.

Lord Richards said, "It is an enormous privilege to receive this honorary appointment. My time at Eastbourne College, and in the CCF, played a formative role in shaping the values and leadership principles that have guided me throughout my career. I remain deeply proud to be an Old Eastbournian."

Tom Lawson, Headmaster of Eastbourne College, commented: "We are immensely proud of Lord Richards and all that he has achieved. His promotion to Field Marshal is a rare and fitting recognition of his lifetime of service and leadership. He continues to inspire generations of Eastbournians, both through his achievements and his enduring support of the College."

With just under 200 cadets across the Army, RAF and RN sections, Eastbourne College’s CCF is one of the largest contingents in the Southeast. More than 15 members of staff provide a varied and exciting training programme each week, as well as a Field Day per year and a four-day summer activity week. There are also voluntary overnight tactics exercises and range days, and the opportunity to participate in MOD-sponsored adventure training and military-based courses around the country.