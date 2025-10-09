Former Hastings councillor and Parliamentary candidate awarded honorary doctorate
Lucian Fernando has been actively involved in politics and public life for over a decade. From his early days as a student activist and campaigner, he has dedicated himself to serving communities, championing civic responsibility, and contributing to public discourse on governance and policy.
In response to receiving this honour, Lucian Fernando said: “I am very thankful and grateful for this award by the University. I would like to extend my gratitude to the people who worked hard and nominated me for this amazing recognition. Since stepping away from frontline politics, I am deeply touched that people continue to remember and value my work.”
This recognition marks another milestone in Lucian Fernando’s journey of public service and leadership, highlighting his enduring impact on local and national political life.