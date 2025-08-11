Forthcoming improvements to community facilities and open spaces in Hailsham

Hailsham Town Council is set to carry out a range of improvements and maintenance works on several sites it manages, continuing its commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible facilities for residents and visitors alike.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cemetery enhancements

Further upgrades are planned for Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road, including the refurbishment of a currently unused small building on site. Once completed, it will serve as a dedicated waiting room for members of the public, providing a quiet and comfortable space.

Additionally, a Book of Remembrance will be introduced, offering bereaved families a lasting way to commemorate loved ones, with a small fee applied to cover costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Cemetery, Ersham Road

"The Town Council is always looking for ways to improve the services we provide, while also being mindful of cost-effectiveness," said Tony Lee, Hailsham Town Council’s Operations and Facilities Manager. "These changes to the cemetery will enhance the experience for visitors and help us honour the memory of those laid to rest."

Common Pond footpath resurfacing

At the Common Pond in Bellbanks Road, contractors will resume improvement works in the coming months by resurfacing the remainder of the perimeter footpath with tarmac, enhancing both safety and accessibility, particularly for disabled users. This next phase of the project has again been made possible through funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

"The Common Pond is a well-loved local space," said Cllr Mary Laxton, Chair of the Assets Management Committee. "This resurfacing ensures it remains safe and accessible to all - and demonstrates how CIL funding can be put to meaningful use in the community."

James West Community Centre, Brunel Drive

Station Youth Centre – interior redecoration

At the Station Youth Centre in Western Road, redecoration work will begin on the upper floor in the coming months. This space will eventually serve as a sports and games hall for young people and will also be available for community hire, providing a valuable indoor space for various groups.

Inglenook/Fleur de Lys - Town Council offices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exterior of the Inglenook building in Market Street (home to the Town Council offices) will soon undergo repainting, and the gradual replacement of signage attached to the property will follow.

Station Youth Centre, Hailsham

James West Community Centre

An additional external sign will be installed at the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive in the coming months, improving visibility and access for users of the facility.

"This follows a series of upgrades at the centre in recent months," said Tony Lee. "Other significant improvements have included interior redecoration, the installation of acoustic wall panels and drop-down projector screens in both meeting rooms, and the creation of pickleball and netball court lines in the main hall. These improvements have helped to transform the centre into an even more versatile and well-used community space."

Allotment improvements at Harold Avenue

The allotment site at Harold Avenue will benefit from the replacement of both the double vehicle gate and the pedestrian gate, helping to maintain secure and accessible plots for local growers.

Maurice Thornton Playing Field - access upgrades

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access improvements are also planned at the Maurice Thornton Playing Field, where a vehicle crossover will be created on Marshfoot Lane and a new vehicle gate installed to enhance entry for maintenance and community use.

"All these projects reflect our ongoing commitment to maintaining and improving local facilities for the benefit of the Hailsham community," added Cllr Laxton. "We are grateful to our team and contractors for their hard work in making these projects happen."

"We are able to carry out extensive maintenance and projects to enhance our assets, due to having Community Infrastructure funding through having a current Neighbourhood Plan in place."

The Council will continue to keep residents informed of progress on these projects via its website and public notices.