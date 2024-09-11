Framfield and Blackboys Village News

FRAMFIELD and BLACKBOYS WI QUIZ NIGHT

WEALDEN COMMUNITY LOTTERY: The Wealden Community Lottery is 18 months old and now has 100 good causes signedup to the lottery. The lottery is an online fundraising solution designed to help local organisations to diversify their fundraising streams - and enable year-round fundraising in a safe, fun and effective way. The Wealden Community Lottery has helped good causes across Sussex and continues to grow with residents supporting the causes and the lottery. There are 1,106 players participating in the lottery weekly and 2,157 tickets sold each week. Over the past 18 months, a total of £79,030.80 has been raised for good causes and central fund combined, had 2,749 winners, totaling combined cash prizes of £14,250 and a total of 7,610 free tickets have been won. Not-for-profit organisations such as charities, sports clubs, residents’ associations, community groups, parish councils, village halls and PTAs are all welcome to join the lottery and are encouraged to sign up and start benefitting from the lottery. Registration is completely free and marketing materials are provided for each organisation to have their own dashboard on the website. From every ticket sale, the chosen cause receives 50% from the sale of each £1 ticket with an additional 10% going to further support the local community. There are weekly cash prizes to be won up to the value of the £25,000 jackpot and with 50:1 odds of winning a prize, it’s a low-risk fun way for residents to help support their local community. The Wealden Community Lottery has been set up by Wealden District Council and managed by external lottery provider Gatherwell to help local good causes throughout Wealden to raise money and make improvements to services across Sussex. To see how the lottery has helped Rotherfield St Martin click here. Councillor Kelvin Williams, said: “Over the last 18 months the lottery has exceeded expectations and that is thanks to the supporters of the lottery who buy tickets, and the good causes that have signed up. There is a sense of togetherness from the good causes and residents who have purchased tickets and supported the good causes. “The lottery was launched to make communities stronger, keep good causes improving their services for residents to use. We have had some great feedback from causes which have signed up and we have seen some real improvements made to community areas, clubs and not-for-profit organisations. I am looking forward to seeing where the lottery will go over the next few months.” To benefit from accessing alternative funding, please contact Wealden Community Lottery website for furthernformation: https://www.wealdencommunitylottery.co.uk/ or contact Wealden District Council on [email protected]. To start playing the Wealden Community Lottery, visit www.wealdencommunitylottery.co.uk or to refer a good cause and to check terms and conditions, visit: https://www.wealdencommunitylottery.co.uk/refer-a-cause