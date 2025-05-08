Free books to encourage a love of reading for residents in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents who have had a Safe and Well Visit from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have been given a free book to help them discover – or rediscover – a love of reading.

The fire service’s Rural Engagement Officer, Ben Applin, teamed up with the county council’s Library Service to give away the books, which was an initiative to celebrate World Book Night in April.

The event celebrates the difference that reading makes to our lives and encourages people to read for pleasure.

Alongside the book, people were offered an application form for the Home Library Direct Service, where volunteers deliver books to people who are unable to visit a library, and an information sheet about the Library Service.

Pamela receives her free book during a Safe and Well Visit.

The aim is to let people know there are ways they can enjoy books and reading even if they can’t get to one of our 36 libraries.

The book, A New Year by Leia Aboulela, is a Quick Reads title.

Quick Reads are short books by bestselling authors, written in an accessible and easy to read style, aimed at adults who are new to reading, or lapsed readers looking to get back in the habit.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “This is an excellent initiative and I hope it will encourage lots more people to discover our wonderful library service, which this year is celebrating 100 years of being right at the heart of our communities.

“Helping people and communities fulfil their potential is a key priority for the council, and both the Safe and Well visits and the Home Library Direct Service are great examples of this.”

Home Library Direct: If you cannot visit a library because of age, illness, disability, mobility problems, caring responsibilities or other reasons, a volunteer can bring books, audiobooks and other resources free of charge. Find out more here.

Safe and Well Visits:

This a free service for people in the county that are most in need, aimed at providing fire safety advice and ensuring risk in the home are minimised, while also helping to reduce isolation for those who are home or bed-bound. It involves a pre-arranged home visit to offer advice on how to make it safer and, where appropriate, fit smoke alarms or other specialist fire detection equipment free of charge. Find out more here.