Free event in Lewes for young birders

By Pat Wilder
Contributor
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:04 BST

The Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) is inviting people aged 16-25 to join them for a social networking event in Lewes on 5 July.

Organiser Jack Thompson says ‘This is a great opportunity for young people with an interest in birds to meet up and share their experiences.

There will also be a chance for them to explore the bird life on the Railway Lands Nature Reserve, where the event is being held.’

The event is being held in Swift Awareness Week (29 June to 6 July) and Lewes has become known for the many Swifts nesting in the town, with some of the nest boxes here and elsewhere in Sussex being funded by SOS.

Swift in flightplaceholder image
Swift in flight

The Society also helps young people develop their interest in birds through its Young Birders’ Support Scheme by providing equipment such as binoculars, and funding courses and travel.

The Lewes event runs from 10.00a.m to 3.00p.m.

Tickets are free and can be obtained via the SOS website www.sos.org.uk

