Free event in Lewes for young birders

The Sussex Ornithological Society (SOS) is inviting people aged 16-25 to join them for a social networking event in Lewes on 5 July.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Jack Thompson says ‘This is a great opportunity for young people with an interest in birds to meet up and share their experiences.

There will also be a chance for them to explore the bird life on the Railway Lands Nature Reserve, where the event is being held.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being held in Swift Awareness Week (29 June to 6 July) and Lewes has become known for the many Swifts nesting in the town, with some of the nest boxes here and elsewhere in Sussex being funded by SOS.

Swift in flight

The Society also helps young people develop their interest in birds through its Young Birders’ Support Scheme by providing equipment such as binoculars, and funding courses and travel.

The Lewes event runs from 10.00a.m to 3.00p.m.

Tickets are free and can be obtained via the SOS website www.sos.org.uk