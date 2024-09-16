Free family High Street events a success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Running from July 31 to August 28, the events gave families the chance to enjoy free live entertainment, activities, workshops, and the chance to browse a variety of fantastic commercial and charity stalls.
Each week saw a different theme – Love Local Launch Party, Under the Sea, Wonka Fun Day, Storytelling Week and an End of Summer Party. There was something for everyone to enjoy including character meet and greets, live music performances, funfair rides and carnival games as well as delicious food vendors and charity and commercial stalls
Speaking about the events, Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “The Love Local Arts events this year were extremely popular. It was brilliant to see the High Street filled with residents and visitors enjoying their summer by watching the free live entertainment and taking part in all the fantastic activities on offer."
Running alongside the events, the council worked in partnership with 20 local businesses to deliver a shopping scheme to encourage residents to shop locally and win £500 in cash. Throughout the summer, shoppers collected a sticker for spends of £5 at participating outlets with one lucky winner being drawn at random by the Town Mayor. Paul Comly is celebrating a £500 cash boost after winning the Summer Love Local Prize Draw.
Speaking about the initiative, Chair of the Policy and Finance committee, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “Thank you to everyone that entered our Love Local Prize Draw and supported the initiative. I would also like to thank the 20 businesses who signed up and supported the prize draw.”
The next Town Council events are Remembrance Sunday on November 10 and the Christmas Lights Switch on Saturday, November 23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.