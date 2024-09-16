Free family High Street events a success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton High Street was filled with free entertainment and activities during five weeks of the Summer Holidays as part of Littlehampton Town Council’s Love Local Arts programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from July 31 to August 28, the events gave families the chance to enjoy free live entertainment, activities, workshops, and the chance to browse a variety of fantastic commercial and charity stalls.

Each week saw a different theme – Love Local Launch Party, Under the Sea, Wonka Fun Day, Storytelling Week and an End of Summer Party. There was something for everyone to enjoy including character meet and greets, live music performances, funfair rides and carnival games as well as delicious food vendors and charity and commercial stalls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the events, Town Mayor, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “The Love Local Arts events this year were extremely popular. It was brilliant to see the High Street filled with residents and visitors enjoying their summer by watching the free live entertainment and taking part in all the fantastic activities on offer."

Love Local Prize Draw winner.

Running alongside the events, the council worked in partnership with 20 local businesses to deliver a shopping scheme to encourage residents to shop locally and win £500 in cash. Throughout the summer, shoppers collected a sticker for spends of £5 at participating outlets with one lucky winner being drawn at random by the Town Mayor. Paul Comly is celebrating a £500 cash boost after winning the Summer Love Local Prize Draw.

Speaking about the initiative, Chair of the Policy and Finance committee, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “Thank you to everyone that entered our Love Local Prize Draw and supported the initiative. I would also like to thank the 20 businesses who signed up and supported the prize draw.”

The next Town Council events are Remembrance Sunday on November 10 and the Christmas Lights Switch on Saturday, November 23.