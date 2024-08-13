Free ice cream for all as Bellway opens its new play area at Seaford Grange

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local youngsters enjoyed free ice cream as they celebrated the opening of a new play area at Bellway’s Seaford Grange development in Seaford.

The homebuilder held a launch event for the new play area on Saturday, August 3 and paid for an ice cream van to provide free treats for everyone who attended.

Two of the development’s youngest residents, sisters Felicity, 10, and Amelia Sarjeant, 12, cut the ribbon to declare the play area officially open before dozens of local children and adults stepped inside to try out the new equipment.

Sales Director for Bellway Kent, Mark Harrop, said: “It was a very enjoyable event for everyone and I’m sure all those children who came along will always remember the day they got to explore their new play area for the first time.

Seaford Grange residents Felicity (left) and Amelia Sarjeant (right) enjoy their free ice creams.

“We have got some great equipment there including slides, swings, climbing frames, and stepping stones, as well as benches for the mums, dads and grandparents to sit on and watch the children having fun.

“The event was a great way of bringing local residents together and making them aware that this fantastic new facility is now open and ready for youngsters to enjoy.”

Bellway laid on the ice cream van, supplied by Seaford Ices, so that everyone who attended the opening could have a treat.

Sales advisor Jill Finn and sales graduate Will Edgar helped the girls cut the ribbon before the gathered crowd were allowed inside.

Bellway is building 183 homes at Seaford Grange on land off Eastbourne Road that was previously used by Newlands School. The development comprises 137 homes for private sale and 46 affordable homes.

The company has committed to providing a total of £2.2 million to Lewes District Council for investment in local infrastructure and services in the area as part of its planning agreement. It has paid £1.69 million through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and £500,000 for improvements to local bus stops and recycling facilities, as well as play areas and sport pitches.

For more information about the development, call 01323 306012 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/kent/seaford-grange.