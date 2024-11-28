Free parking in Lewes LDC car parks on Saturdays in December

Lewes Chamber of Commerce has again arranged with Lewes District Council to have their car parks free on the Saturdays in December in the run up to Christmas

Chamber President, Ashley Price, said: "We hope this will encourage more people to visit Lewes's wonderful shops to buy Christmas presents and anything else they need, rather than automatically going online or going to bigger towns or cities.

"The town's wonderful shops and businesses have been struggling, so the Chamber wants to do all it can to help support them. We appreciate the District Council's continued commitment to offering the car parks for free in December."

The Chamber remind people that when they park on the free Saturdays, do not put money in the machine or pay by the app, as you will not be able to reclaim a refund.

There will be clear signage about the free parking, but neither the Chamber nor L.D.C. can be held responsible if third parties remove the signs.

This applies to the following car parks and NOT on-street parking:

Brook Street, Cliffe High Street, East Street, Friars Walk (not 7th or 21st due to Framers Market) Little East Street, The Maltings Market Lane, Mountfield Road, Phoenix Causeway, Pinwell Road, South Street (North), Spring Gardens, West Street, Westgate Street.

If people would like any further information they can contact the Chamber at [email protected]