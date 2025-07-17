Free skills training available for West Sussex residents

Chichester College Group (CCG) is partnering with West Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council to provide free skills training through a series of special ‘Skills Bootcamps’.

These courses are part of the government’s ‘Lifetime Skills Guarantee’ and will offer free courses of up to 16 weeks, which will give people the opportunity to develop skills in sectors they are interested in, as well as a fast-track to an interview with a local employer.

This will allow residents to gain important skills in key areas, giving them a great opportunity to train in a new industry or progress in their current career.

To join one of these courses, you must be 19 or over, and most do not require any previous knowledge in the subject, just a good level of English and a willingness to learn.

Some of our adult learners in a classroom learning

Paul Riley, Principal at Brighton MET College and strategic lead for adult education at CCG, said: “We are proud to be able to deliver this fantastic training opportunities, which we believe will be extremely beneficial to people across our region.

“This is a not to be missed opportunity for adults living and/or working across West Sussex and Brighton & Hove to access vital learning opportunities which will help them to grow professionally, gain employment, enhance their career prospects.”

The following courses are currently being offered and/or planned:

Preparing to work in Adult Care

Painting and Decorating

Software Development

Early Years

Dry Lining

Hospitality and Catering

Project Management, Level 3

Bricklaying Skills, Level 2

Green Technologies (ground and air source heat pumps), Level 3

Electric Vehicle Installation, Level 3

Social Care, Level 3

Heritage Construction Skills, Level 3

Nursing, Level 3

Multi Trades Construction

Carpentry

Domestic Retrofit Advisors

These courses are currently planned to be delivered by Chichester, Crawley and Brighton MET Colleges, focusing on sectors crucial to the economic growth and skills priorities of the local area.

The courses offered at Brighton MET College are available to anyone living or working within the Brighton & Hove area while any anyone living or working within West Sussex will be able to sign up for courses delivered at Chichester and Crawley Colleges.

To learn more about these courses, visit: https://www.chigroup.ac.uk/services/skills-bootcamp