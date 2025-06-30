Free young adult membership to Friends of the South Downs launched

Friends of the South Downs are excited to announce the launch of a new, free membership targeted to people aged 18-30.

A new membership programme, aimed at young adults, has recently been launched by the Friends of the South Downs. The aim of the programme is to broaden and expand the membership base and strengthen community engagement among Generation Z. By opening up its membership, the Society hopes to hear from a more diverse audience and respond to the growing concerns posed by the climate crisis among young people.

David Green, Chairman of Friends of the South Downs commented, " Young adults must be given the chance to influence what we do. We want to create a vibrant and inclusive member-based organisation that delivers on the expectations for all those who share our love in the South Downs.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young adults who share our love of this beautiful landscape to get involved and have their voice heard. We have been working to protect the future of the South Downs for decades and now find ourselves at a pivotal moment in time, says Eloise Phillips, Social Media and Events Coordinator.

“When I helped to develop the idea, I wanted to encourage more young people to have their say in our campaign and the future of our charity. With rising climate anxiety and uncertainty over the future, we provide an environment where everyone can feel part of a community where environmental protection and nature biodiversity are at our core.”

The charity works with young people of all ages, from schoolchildren to university students, supporting projects that help to preserve and promote nature in the South Downs. We look forward to welcoming our new young adult members and expanding the South Downs community.

A young adult volunteer for the Friends, Dominic Owen, says, “Having recently volunteered for the charity, I am looking forward to signing up as a young adult member and making the most of the opportunities to get involved. As a recent university graduate entering the working world, the chance to volunteer with Friends of the South Downs and boost my CV with vital experience has been very useful when applying for jobs.”

