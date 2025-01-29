Free youth gym launches in Arundel in February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new youth gym session exclusively for teenagers is to be launched in Arundel in February and it’s absolutely free!

The sessions, which will run on Wednesday evenings from 5-6.30pm at Arundel Lido starting on February 12, will include a varied exercise programme covering weight training, circuits and other fitness as well as providing time to socialise.

It has been set up to provide activities for young people in the town following feedback that there isn’t enough to do. It is aimed at 14-17 year olds. They will run as a trial to work with the young people involved to shape the offer to meet their needs. They will only be able to continue if they are well attended.

Hannah Clubb, an Arundel resident, said: “There had been quite a bit of talk in the town about antisocial behaviour and while I have no doubt some of that was true, I also felt young people were starting to get a hard time. Arundel is a beautiful, historic town but there isn’t a wealth of activities available for teenagers, particularly if you haven’t got loads of cash to spare. When I spoke to teenagers they told me they wanted somewhere to get fit and hang out with their friends in a safe place without having to spend money. If we can show our young people we are listening and are invested in them it might make all the difference. This is a trial scheme to see if demand is there, so I really hope people turn out and give it a go.”

Town Mayor Tony Hunt said: “Our young people are our biggest asset. We want Arundel to be an inclusive, safe place for all of our residents, including our young people. This idea gives young people what they have asked for, access to fitness, in a place where they can socialise and be safe. We were delighted to offer our support and I really hope it is a success.”

Nikki Richardson, Lido Manager, said: “We already offer a number of fitness classes, events and activities for adults and children so we were delighted to add something exclusively for teenagers. We know the benefits of sport and fitness on physical and mental health so we are thrilled to support this initiative.”

Generously hosted by Arundel Lido with funding from the Town Council the sessions aim to give young people a space to get together, get fit and meet others.

The sessions are completely free and include a free drink on the night. No need to book, just turn up and join in. They will be run by a qualified fitness instructor with a trained youth worker on site to support.

If you have any questions contact [email protected]