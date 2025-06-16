Freemasons bring new life to Sage House with weekend redecoration effort
Led by W. Bro. Stewart Bishop and Bro. Merrick Eames, the volunteer team also included W. Bro. Stephen Way, W. Bro. Roy Blunden, and Bro. Phill Sanders. Their efforts were warmly welcomed by the staff and users of Sage House, which serves as a vital local resource for people living with dementia and their families.
Simon James, Operations Manager at Sage House, expressed heartfelt thanks on behalf of the organisation:
“On behalf of everyone at Sage House, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful work you have done in painting Sage House. Your generosity, time, and care have truly made a difference to our building.
The transformation is remarkable—the fresh, clean, and welcoming appearance is amazing. Staff, customers, and visitors alike have all commented on how warm and inviting the space now feels. It is clear that the effort and pride you put into this project reflect the true spirit of service and community that your Masonic Lodges represent.”
Sage House, operated by Dementia Support, is a purpose-built community hub that brings together a range of local dementia support services under one roof. The facility provides essential advice, activities, and care services to those affected by dementia.
W. Bro. Simon Fyfe, Deputy Chairman of the West Group Freemasons, highlighted the deeper purpose behind their volunteerism:
“In a world where time is often considered our most valuable resource, choosing to spend it in service to others is one of the most impactful ways we can make a difference. Charities such as Sage House rely heavily on volunteers to carry out their missions and survive, and this weekend was such an occasion where Freemasons made a real difference.
Freemasons believe that volunteering creates a ripple effect. By giving our time, we not only help those in need, but we inspire others, strengthening our community, and fostering a culture of kindness.”
The redecoration project is one of many charitable efforts by West Sussex Freemasons, who regularly volunteer their time and resources to local causes. For the staff and families who rely on Sage House, their work has created more than just freshly painted walls—it’s created a more welcoming, brighter space for all.
