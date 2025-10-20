Freemasons fund new fridge for Daisy’s Café at Sage House Dementia Hub
Sage House, operated by Dementia Support, is a modern and inclusive community hub that brings together a range of services for people living with dementia and their families. From advice and information to specialist activities, the hub provides a safe and welcoming space for those affected by the condition.
Daisy’s Café is at the heart of that mission, offering hot and cold food and drinks in a friendly, accessible environment. The new fridge will enable the café to continue operating smoothly and safely.
Lisa Hoare, Fundraising and Relationships Lead at Sage House, expressed her gratitude for the support:
“We are very grateful to the Bishop Edward Story Lodge and the Manor of Bosham Chapter for their generous £600 donation towards a new fridge for Daisy’s Café at Sage House. This will help us to continue to provide a welcoming space for people living with dementia and their loved ones.”
John Spence, Chairman of the West Group of Sussex Freemasons, said:
“We were delighted to be able to support Sage House with this donation to ensure the continued operation of Daisy’s Café. Sage House is one of our strategic charity partners who provide invaluable services to our local community.”
The donation reflects the Freemasons’ ongoing commitment to supporting local causes that make a tangible difference to community wellbeing.
For more information, visit:
- Freemasonry in West Sussex: www.wgsm.co.uk
- Sage House Dementia Support: Sage House West Sussex | Dementia Support Services