Freemasons gift to Woodcraft Folk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Woodcraft Folk are a national co-operative movement for children and young people who believe passionately in equality and co-operation. The Eastbourne group meet weekly to play games, have discussions, do activities including arts & crafts and spend time outdoors.
The group organises yearly camping trips and have a large amount of equipment which has had to be stored in the leaders' own homes up until now. But after a £2,600 donation from Tyrian Lodge Masons they have been able to buy a storage container so the equipment can finally be moved.
Group leader Jane Khan says: "We have waited a very long time to find a solution to our storage problem and are delighted and thankful for this generous donation. It's so important to us to take young people and children away camping in the summer and this will be a huge help."
Woodcraft Folk has been running nationally for almost 100 years and aims to help children and young people to understand important issues about the world: the environment, world debt, global conflict and sustainable development.
They say the work they do supports young members to build a peaceful, fairer world and to develop their own ideas, self-confidence and life skills.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.