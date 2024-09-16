Freemasons gift to Woodcraft Folk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thanks to a generous gifting Tyrian Lodge the local Woodcraft Folk have now got a safe storage unit in which to store their equipment.

Woodcraft Folk are a national co-operative movement for children and young people who believe passionately in equality and co-operation. The Eastbourne group meet weekly to play games, have discussions, do activities including arts & crafts and spend time outdoors.

The group organises yearly camping trips and have a large amount of equipment which has had to be stored in the leaders' own homes up until now. But after a £2,600 donation from Tyrian Lodge Masons they have been able to buy a storage container so the equipment can finally be moved.

Group leader Jane Khan says: "We have waited a very long time to find a solution to our storage problem and are delighted and thankful for this generous donation. It's so important to us to take young people and children away camping in the summer and this will be a huge help."

Worshipful Brother Bob Lewis (centre) with some members of Eastbourne Woodcraft Folk at the handover.

Woodcraft Folk has been running nationally for almost 100 years and aims to help children and young people to understand important issues about the world: the environment, world debt, global conflict and sustainable development.

They say the work they do supports young members to build a peaceful, fairer world and to develop their own ideas, self-confidence and life skills.