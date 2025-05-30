Friends of Chartres Annual Exchange 2025: Visit by Les Amis de Chichester
The twinning movement arose in the aftermath of the Second World War as a way of fostering reconciliation and friendship across the continent. Each year, the Friends associations of the two cities get together and this year it was Chichester’s turn to host.
As Britain prepared to celebrate the eightieth anniversary of VE-Day, it seemed especially relevant to be welcoming, again, our friends from across the Channel. During a busy programme of activities over the ensuing few days, a visit to the D-Day Museum in Portsmouth reminded us of the war’s impact on both our countries.
Among the many points of similarity between the two cities, Chichester and Chartres are both home to magnificent cathedrals. A highlight of the visit was the chance to attend a Choral Evensong in our own historic cathedral. Thanks must go to the Dean of Chichester and the wonderful choir for what was a truly memorable occasion.
For members of the Friends of Chartres, the twinning movement offers the chance to make friends in and get to know another country, culture and, with a bit of luck, language. It is a happy sight to see our Chartres “twins” each year and to see bonds of friendship renewed and new friendships formed.
The smooth running of these exchange visits is down to the dedicated work of the association’s committee, in particular, the indefatigable Julia Sander, who somehow manages each year to pair up the members who will host one another.
With the conclusion of this year’s visit, all that remains to be said is: A la prochaine!