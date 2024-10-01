Friends of Ore Station celebrate with a prestigious award with RHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are a community group dedicated to revitalising Ore Station, which had suffered from years of neglect and vandalism.

Led by Suz Horgan, using her vast experience as a community gardener. The group was formed to address the station's aesthetic and social issues, turning it into a welcoming and vibrant space for our local community.

Our efforts have included creating opportunities for the community including an Easter Egg Hunt. Beautifying the station with the amazing street art created by local children with the wondering and talented professional Street Artist's Steph Warren, Stan Cushions and Abraham O.

As well as reviving flowerbeds, and establishing the Tea Herb Garden at the entrance. Thanks to Great Dixter & Friary Gardens.

Local children creating street art now displayed at Ore Station

These initiatives have transformed the station into a more inviting place, reflecting the pride and creativity of the local community and reflected with the formal recognition by the RHS with a Level 4, Thriving down one from the top level. Remarkable achievement for such a new group.

We are now focused on creating a community garden on a previously overlooked piece of land owned by Orbit. The garden will promote biodiversity, organic gardening, and environmental education, and we hope it will become a hub for social connections and community engagement.