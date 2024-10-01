Friends of Ore Station celebrate with a prestigious award with RHS
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Led by Suz Horgan, using her vast experience as a community gardener. The group was formed to address the station's aesthetic and social issues, turning it into a welcoming and vibrant space for our local community.
Our efforts have included creating opportunities for the community including an Easter Egg Hunt. Beautifying the station with the amazing street art created by local children with the wondering and talented professional Street Artist's Steph Warren, Stan Cushions and Abraham O.
As well as reviving flowerbeds, and establishing the Tea Herb Garden at the entrance. Thanks to Great Dixter & Friary Gardens.
These initiatives have transformed the station into a more inviting place, reflecting the pride and creativity of the local community and reflected with the formal recognition by the RHS with a Level 4, Thriving down one from the top level. Remarkable achievement for such a new group.
We are now focused on creating a community garden on a previously overlooked piece of land owned by Orbit. The garden will promote biodiversity, organic gardening, and environmental education, and we hope it will become a hub for social connections and community engagement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.