Friends of Ore Station receive community recognition at the Houses of Parliament

What an incredible day for community spirit in Hastings!

As part of Govia Thameslink Railway’s celebrations recognising the social impact of community projects, Suz and Florence Horgan from Friends of Ore Station was invited to attend a special Tea Party at the Houses of Parliament.

The event celebrated the difference local people are making through partnerships with the rail network — and it was a great honour to see the transformation of Ore Station and its new community garden recognised at such a high level.

Many attendees in senior positions were already familiar with the group’s work and spoke warmly about the dramatic improvements achieved through community artwork and planting schemes that have brightened the station and surrounding area. It was truly heartwarming to see these efforts acknowledged as part of a wider movement of communities working together to make positive change.

Suz and Florence Horgan attending a Tea Party at The Houses of Parliament.

One of the most meaningful aspects of the day was highlighting the importance of bringing young people into community projects. Giving the youth opportunities to get involved, take pride in their surroundings, and see the positive impact of their efforts is at the heart of what we do. Encouraging the next generation to engage, volunteer, and develop practical and social skills helps build confidence and a lasting connection to place.

It was a powerful reminder that the impact of this kind of work extends far beyond planting or painting — it’s about inspiring young people, strengthening communities, and creating shared spaces where everyone feels valued and connected.

It was truly a memorable day and a proud moment for everyone involved — proof of what can be achieved when a community comes together.