From Burgess Hill to beach bliss: Couple embraces coastal life in Pevensey Bay

Paul Kendall, 60, loves nothing more than taking his two dogs, Pepper and Finley, down the bosky 400 yards walk from his home to the sandy and pebbly beach at beautiful Pevensey Bay in East Sussex.

Gazing out into the sun-dappled English Channel while Pepper and Finley, bounce around happily, Paul reflects on the decision that he and his partner, Sharon, made just last year to sell up their terraced house in Burgess Hill for the joys of coastal living in Castle View Court, the park home he and Sharon adore.

“It’s brilliant here”, says Paul, a former dog handler with Sussex Constabulary. “Castle View Court is a very friendly place and, take it from me as a retired policeman, very safe and secure.

“We are delighted by our new house and love that our park home came fully equipped with a space age kitchen and tasteful brand-new furniture. And while our two-bedroom unit is the smallest version available here, it’s quite enough for us, and we use the second bedroom as Sharon’s dressing room.”

Paul and Sharon with their two dogs Pepper and Finley at their home at Castle View Court

Shortly after they moved in the couple went about constructing a decking area around their new home and are looking forward to a Sussex summer when they can enjoy plenty of time out of doors as well as the occasional barbecue.

But before high summer arrives Paul and Sharon, 54, a recently retired member of the British Airways’ airside team at Gatwick Airport, have taken advantage of Castle View Court’s proximity to the Newhaven-Dieppe ferry terminal to drive themselves and their two dogs away for a six-week trip to Spain where they maintain a caravan.

“But”, says Paul, “we will be back to enjoy August at Castle View Court, since there’s nothing we relish more than a lovely English summer, living by the sea here in Sussex.

“We spent the Autumn and Winter here and it was fabulous: crisp, misty mornings, walks in the beautiful countryside which surrounds us, and with our dogs down to the sea.

Paul and Sharon enjoying life at Castle View Court

“And with summer here, it really doesn’t get better than this.”

