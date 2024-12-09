From desperation to hope: How Home-Start changed my life

For thousands of families across our area, this festive period will be incredibly tough.

But thanks to support by the community of Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur’s Christmas appeal “Be a Secret Santa; Give the Gift of Christmas to a vulnerable child in your community”, many children will be given the best possible Christmas, creating memories to last a lifetime.

Says Bridget Richardson, CEO at the helm of the charity for 16 years: “Transition into parenthood can often be overwhelming, though more so for families we support who are experiencing additional challenges such as; living in poverty or in unsuitable housing, poor physical or mental health, financial hardship, domestic abuse, grief or loneliness.

"This time of year, can be a desperate challenge. 87% of parents we supported in 2023/24 were suffering with poor mental health.”

Erin and Holly's story

According to a recently published report by The End Child Poverty Coalition and the Centre for Research in Social Policy at Loughborough University, over 18,000 children across Arun, Worthing & Adur are living in relative poverty after housing costs - that is 27% of children living on our doorstep.

Local mum Erin explains what life had been like for her when she fled a toxic and abusive relationship whilst pregnant and in complete financial ruin.

“It was just before Christmas when I found myself at my lowest point. Utterly alone, struggling as a new mother with nowhere to turn, I was barely functioning. After months of sleepless nights, anxiety, and being passed from one service to another, I found Home-Start online and it felt I’d been given a lifeline.

"I didn’t have to fill out forms or wait weeks for a response. Instead, I spoke to someone kind and patient, someone who took the time to really listen. My Home-Start volunteer didn’t just help me with practical things— such as connecting me with the food bank, giving budgeting advice when I was in dire need and helping with Holly.

Be a Secret Santa for local vulnerable children.

"What she really did was help me find myself again. In a world where I felt invisible, she made me feel seen.

"Week by week, she helped me rebuild my life and enabled me to be the mother that I knew I could be for Holly. She restored my belief that I could do this—I could be a good mum and give Holly the best possible start in life.”

Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur, have provided support to struggling families for over 24 years, improving the lives of almost 10,000 children. They are a community-run service of local parents, grandparents and professionals using lived experience to create brighter futures for thousands of local children.

Practical and emotional help is given weekly in family homes, on the phone, in Family Groups or via their counselling service, and crucially, all their services are free of charge.

Receiving no statutory funding, the charity relies entirely on financial support from the local community, and so Home-Start's Christmas appeal, “Be a Secret Santa” is as vital as ever.

Says Bridget: “Donations will ensure presents for children – some who might otherwise go without, Christmas food for the table, essentials like blankets and clothes and crucially, volunteer support over the festive period - a particularly difficult time of year for many supported families - financially and emotionally.

"I’d like to add that we are so incredibly grateful to both Legal and General and Howdens for sponsoring our appeal this year – their support means so much!” This Christmas, Erin reflects on how far they have come,

“I think of that desperate young mother, lost and afraid, and I am so grateful for the hope that Home-Start gave me and my daughter. She is now one happy lady with the biggest smile and zest for all that life has to bring. But there are still so many families out there, struggling silently through the holidays, just waiting for someone to reach out and help.

"Home-Start offers that lifeline. They are the helping hand that lifts you when you’ve fallen, the friend who listens when you need it most. This Christmas, please consider supporting Home-Start so that they can continue to change lives—just as they changed ours.”

To Be a Secret Santa and donate visit their website www.home-startawa.org.uk, BACS ACCOUNT 13567729 SORT 202062

Or if you are interested in volunteering just 2-3 hours a week, contact [email protected] If you have a child under 5 years old and need help – call 01903 953799.