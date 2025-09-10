From portrait to paddock: Goodwood Estate celebrates Its canine Heritage with the launch of Tapsters Paddock

The bond between dogs and the Goodwood Estate is centuries deep and this summer, that legacy steps joyfully into the present with the launch of Tapsters Paddock, a secure, three-acre dog walking paddock set in the heart of the Estate.

More than just a new facility, Tapsters Paddock is a celebration of Goodwood’s enduring connection with dogs, inspired by one very special hound, Tapster, immortalised in a 1733 portrait by John Wootton. The painting, which hangs in the reception of The Kennels, now Goodwood’s exclusive members’ club, stands as a symbol of a deep, loyal relationship between the estate and its four-legged friends.

Tapster was one of the “Glorious 23” Hunting dogs famed in the 18th century. The 1st Duke of Richmond founded the Charlton Hunt in 1697, and the 3rd Duke later built The Kennels in 1787 as a home for his prized hounds. Today, that legacy continues not in the chase, but in the cherished companionship between people and their pets.

Tapsters Paddock brings that spirit to life in a modern way, inviting every dog to become part of Goodwood’s story whether you’re local or just visiting for the weekend.

“Tapsters Paddock isn’t just a place to walk your dog it’s a tribute to centuries of canine companionship at Goodwood,” says Lisa Moore, Project Manager at the Goodwood Estate. “From the noble hunts of the 18th century to the relaxed strolls of today, dogs have always belonged here. This paddock is a space where that connection continues.”

What Guests Can Expect:

Exclusive 55-minute sessions

A secure, 6ft-high fenced three-acre field

Access for up to four dogs per booking

Fresh water, waste bins, and a wooden bench for rest and reflection

Safe parking and unloading area via Redvins Road

Easy walking access from The Goodwood Hotel, with nearby toilet facilities

24-hour contact support

Don’t wait – tails are already wagging.

