From seed to supper: Bexhill care home’s courgette crop a big hit

Residents at Collington Park Lodge care home have been enjoying the fruits (or rather, vegetables) of their labour after successfully growing jumbo-sized lemon courgettes in the home’s garden.

The idea was sparked by the home’s maintenance worker, whose suggestion inspired Collington Park Lodge’s Gardening Club to take up the challenge. Starting with seeds planted in small pots, residents nurtured the plants until they were ready to move into the garden.

Eighty-two-year-old resident, Christina Lucey, said: “I always try to buy Fairtrade products, so it’s lovely to know that we’re eating what we’ve grown ourselves.”

Chosen by the residents for its versatility in cooking, the giant lemon courgettes were passed on to the home’s chef, who whipped up a hearty courgette lasagne and a batch of courgette brownies.

Mehgan Spice and Christina Lucey

Ninety-two-year-old Cyntha Sampson was especially impressed with the courgette brownies, saying: "They were very smooth and full of flavour, the courgette definitely brought out the chocolate well!"

General Manager Bianca Wilson added: "We’ve had such fun watching the courgettes grow, and the best part is turning them into delicious dishes we can all share.

"Our residents are already planning to expand the vegetable patch next year to grow even more fresh fruit and vegetables."

