From TVs to trolleys: Lavant Chalk Stream gets a major clean-up

Twenty-three committed volunteers cleared a 1,500m stretch around the area and footpath near Westhampnett Road and Barnfield Drive. This included 376 cans, 197 plastic bottles, 102 glass bottles, one fire extinguisher, three sofas, one flat-screen TV, three shopping trolleys and three metal frames. Taken with the total from three further cleans earlier in September, this staggering new haul brings the total amount of rubbish collected from this precious chalk stream environment to over one tonne.

The clean-up was organised by The Final Straw Foundation and the Western Sussex Rivers Trust, supported by the South Downs National Park and Chichester District Council. This vital work to tackle plastic pollution and other rubbish from the Lavant Chalk Stream - which runs from East Dean, through historic Chichester and out into Chichester Harbour - has made a huge difference to this ecologically sensitive habitat.

Globally, there are only 300 chalk streams, and 85% are found in the UK - the majority in the south and east of England. Chalk streams have been described as the UK’s equivalent of the Great Barrier Reef, and the River Lavant is one of only ten flagship chalk stream restoration projects in England.

Helen Littlejohn from The Final Straw Foundation said: ‘Many of our chalk streams are in poor condition due to the over-abstraction of water, plastic pollution, pesticide run-off from agricultural land, tyre particles from road run-off and urbanisation. Plastic waste doesn’t go away; it breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, threatening all the wildlife that rely on this ecosystem, ultimately ending up in our food chain - and into us.

It isn’t just about picking up litter but changing our relationship with plastic and protecting the places that we often take for granted. We want people to see this clean-up as a start. It’s what happens next - reducing our reliance on single-use plastic and respecting our waterways - that really matters.’

‘The River Lavant is a chalk stream - a rare and precious river,’ explained Kate Whitton, the River Lavant Chalk Stream Resilience Officer for the Western Sussex Rivers Trust. ‘Recognising the special characteristics of this river is the first step in helping to protect it. It is just as important to protect the river when it is dry as when it is flowing.

The Lavant faces many pressures - from sewage discharges to road and agricultural run-off, as well as litter pollution. Local communities can help tackle these threats by becoming volunteers, raising these issues with their MP and reporting pollution incidents. We all want safe, clean drinking water and a beautiful, healthy river. The Lavant needs your help - become a River Guardian!’

It has been great to see the local community, The Final Straw Foundation and the Western Sussex Rivers Trust - supported by the South Downs National Park, Chichester District Council and local volunteers - coming together to preserve this rare habitat. We very much appreciate the support of local businesses in helping to make this happen.

So, if you care about nature and your environment, come and get involved in other clean-up projects. We hope to make this an annual event. To find out more and get involved in volunteering, search for Final Straw Foundation and Western Sussex Rivers Trust.

1 . Contributed Volunteers with some of the rubbish collected from the River Lavant Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Volunteers removing a shopping trolley and other rubbish from the River Lavant Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Volunteers sorting through the rubbish collected from the River Lavant Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Volunteers sorting bottles and cans collected from the River Lavant Photo: Submitted