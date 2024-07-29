Fun-filled weekend for Scouts and Guides

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 1000 Scouts and Girlguides from Eastbourne District together with their Leaders enjoyed a fun-filled weekend camp at Bushy Wood that was attended by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex and the Mayors of Eastbourne and Polegate.

Beginning on Friday night the Scouts and Girlguides began their ‘Out of This World’ themed camp with a costume parade led by the Stix Drummers.

On Saturday they were joined by the younger Squirrel and Beaver Scouts, Rainbow and Brownie Guides, to enjoy an activity day that included, caving, climbing, archery, axe throwing, train and fairground rides as well as an opportunity to handle reptiles and learn circus skills.

During the evenings they enjoyed a campfire, open air cinema, hot dogs and a memorable moonlit silent disco under the stars.

Camp visited by distinguished guests.

Camp Chief, Ian Watling on behalf of the Event Team said: "This was an amazing weekend, the first big camp we have had in five years, the like of which many of our younger members have not experienced before."