Fundraiser for Community Hub in Hailsham

Do you want to be part of an exciting new initiative? Help Hailsham foodbank to fund a Community Hub in Hailsham.

Hailsham foodbank has seen what a huge impact having on site advice has for people using their service and currently have a crowdfunder to expand the advice available. It will be open to all Wealden residents with a wide range of in person advice services covering areas local people have asked for. The Foodbank already offer a small version of this with Citizens Advice, Debt Advice and Energy Advice but your funding could help expand this work into a valuable asset for this area. Residents will be able to have refreshments and a chat while being guided to the services which will best support them. With match funding from Aviva for each donation made up to 5 September the foodbank team would love the community to really feel a part of this new project in an accessible town centre location. Anybody who donates at least £1 will also be able to get their name on a Supporters Wall at the new venue.