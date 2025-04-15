Funtington Players audition news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Laughter is often said to be the best medicine and Mike Harding’s fun-filled comedy Last Tango in Whitby provided just that, giving packed houses in West Ashling Village hall recently a much needed tonic. This light-hearted play saw Funtington Players tackle a myriad of set piece and other ballroom dances as well as some bursts of popular songs. Strictly Come Dancing? Well not quite but fun nonetheless.

So now thoughts are turning to the autumn and a quite different play. Sheila Stephenson is perhaps best known for The Memory of Water which was turned into a film. Enlightenment concerns a couple whose son has disappeared whilst travelling abroad. They are clinging on to the hope that he is still alive and then one day, a young man turns up on their doorstep, but is he their son as he claims or is there another explanation? Open auditions will be held at 7.30 on Tuesday 13th May at West Ashling Village Hall. See the website for further information - funtingtonplayers.org.uk.