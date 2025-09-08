Further plans made for festive events in Hailsham later this year

Following the overwhelming success of last year's Christmas festivities, Hailsham Town Council and its community partners are delighted to announce that further plans have been made for the town's much-loved Christmas Lights Switch-On and Christmas Market, promising even more festive cheer for 2025.

This year's celebrations will begin with the Christmas Lights Switch-On event on Friday 28th November, taking place in Vicarage Field from 2pm. The High Street will be transformed into a winter wonderland, with a variety of festive stalls offering seasonal crafts, unique Christmas gifts and delicious treats.

Local primary schools and college students will set a joyful tone with carol singing ahead of the official light switch-on at 6pm. Santa will be in attendance (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club), greeting children and handing out sweets from 4.30pm.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live from the event, playing popular Christmas music from the early afternoon. After the switch-on, Hailsham Parish Church will open its doors to welcome visitors offering complimentary hot chocolate with marshmallows – the perfect way to warm up and soak in the community spirit.

Hailsham Christmas Lights Switch-on

Please note that Hailsham High Street will be closed to traffic from approximately 4pm on the day to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for all.

The celebrations continue with the Hailsham Christmas Market on Saturday 13th December, running from 9am to 2.30pm in Vicarage Field. Visitors can browse a broad selection of festive market stalls offering handmade goods, local produce festive crafts and seasonal gifts.

Live entertainment will run throughout the day, including performances by The Sussex Stompers, The Jackettes, and carol singing by local school pupils. Santa will once again be making an appearance on his sleigh, spreading Christmas cheer and festive fun.

Seasonal refreshments will be available to tempt visitors, and Hailsham FM will be back with more Christmas favourites throughout the event. Hailsham Parish Church will host a special Christmas concert by Wealden Brass at 2.30pm. Admission is free.

Local businesses and market traders are encouraged to get involved and secure a pitch at the Christmas Market. For stall bookings, please contact 01323 841702 or email [email protected].

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Town Council’s Communities Committee, said: "Our Christmas events are a real highlight of the year in Hailsham and bring so much joy to families, shoppers and visitors alike. The Christmas Lights Switch-On and Market are more than just festive celebrations - they are a wonderful reflection of our community spirit."

"Events like these are about bringing people together, supporting local traders and creating cherished memories for children and families. We're particularly proud to see local schools, community groups and volunteers getting involved once again this year - their enthusiasm and contribution make all the difference."

Cllr Ricketts added: "With live music, seasonal refreshments and a visit from Santa himself, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We invite residents and visitors to come and celebrate with us, support our local businesses and make this Christmas in Hailsham the most magical yet."