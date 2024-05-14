Furze Field Manor Care Home celebrates grand opening with Fred Dinenage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Furze Field Manor Care Home, in Sayers Common, proudly opened its doors in a grand celebration, marking the dawn of a new era in residential care.

The unveiling of Furze Field Manor showcased a harmonious blend of sustainability and modern living, Attendees were treated to a tour of the home's intricate details, from the stunning gardens to spacious lounges and a state-of-the-art cinema. Paul, Head Chef at Furze Field manor created a magnificent array of both sweet and savoury canapes with the celebration cake being the highlight.

Mike Abbott, Sales and Marketing Manager at Mid Sussex Golf Club, expressed his awe, stating: "I'm usually not lost for words but ‘oh my’ what an amazing home you have all created." His sentiments echoed those of many, reflecting the meticulous attention to detail evident throughout the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees had the pleasure of meeting Fred Dinenage, renowned South Coast celebrity, who wielded the scissors for the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony. His presence added an extra touch of charm to the occasion.

Fred Dinenage cuts the ribbon

Stuart Durand, Director of Sales at Wightman and Parish Ltd, shared his delight, remarking: "The state-of-the-art facilities and the warm welcome from the team made for a truly delightful experience."

Em Dean, Chief Operating Officer, alongside Tim Buckley, CEO, and Beata Wojcik, General Manager, spearheaded the event, tirelessly working to bring their vision to life. Their commitment to individual care and modern amenities has created a haven where residents can embrace a fulfilling lifestyle amidst the beauty of the countryside.