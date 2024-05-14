Furze Field Manor Care Home celebrates grand opening with Fred Dinenage
The unveiling of Furze Field Manor showcased a harmonious blend of sustainability and modern living, Attendees were treated to a tour of the home's intricate details, from the stunning gardens to spacious lounges and a state-of-the-art cinema. Paul, Head Chef at Furze Field manor created a magnificent array of both sweet and savoury canapes with the celebration cake being the highlight.
Mike Abbott, Sales and Marketing Manager at Mid Sussex Golf Club, expressed his awe, stating: "I'm usually not lost for words but ‘oh my’ what an amazing home you have all created." His sentiments echoed those of many, reflecting the meticulous attention to detail evident throughout the home.
Attendees had the pleasure of meeting Fred Dinenage, renowned South Coast celebrity, who wielded the scissors for the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony. His presence added an extra touch of charm to the occasion.
Stuart Durand, Director of Sales at Wightman and Parish Ltd, shared his delight, remarking: "The state-of-the-art facilities and the warm welcome from the team made for a truly delightful experience."
Em Dean, Chief Operating Officer, alongside Tim Buckley, CEO, and Beata Wojcik, General Manager, spearheaded the event, tirelessly working to bring their vision to life. Their commitment to individual care and modern amenities has created a haven where residents can embrace a fulfilling lifestyle amidst the beauty of the countryside.
Fred Dinenage said: "It’s a shame they don’t have a spare room for me, I’d love to live there," capturing the sentiment shared by many attendees.