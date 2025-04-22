Gail Porter Joins HerStory IV in Brighton to celebrate women’s voices and inspire confidence

Last month, HerStory IV took centre stage at Projects The Lanes in Brighton, bringing together over 80 professionals from businesses across the city for a powerful day of connection, inspiration, and celebration.

Hosted by Prior Media & Marketing, this year’s theme Formation embodied the power of women coming together to shape the future, whether in leadership, entrepreneurship, or personal growth. From networking and an engaging panel discussion covered by Latest TV to an empowering wellness workshop, the day was filled with energy, and purpose.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to experience a wellness session led by Cocoon Wellness, a local female-led business dedicated to self-discovery, mindfulness, and well-being. Through yoga, meditation, and breathing techniques, the session encouraged guests to tap into their inner strength, find clarity, and embrace a sense of calm in the often chaotic world of business.

The highlight of the event was the powerhouse panel featuring some of Sussex’s most inspiring business women:

Gail Porter – Presenter, Model, and Comedian

Rekha Sohun – General Manager of Hilton Brighton

Hannah Morgan – Group Managing Director of The GelBottle Inc

Lisa Baskott – CEO of 2nd Line of Defence

Alex Young – Director of Projects

Sarah Rebello – Solicitor in Dispute Resolution for Rix & Kay Solicitors

Lavinia Osbourne – Founder of Women in Blockchain Talks

A key takeaway from the discussion was the power of seizing opportunities. Each panelist shared how recognising a gap and boldly stepping into spaces where women are often underrepresented shaped their careers and paved the way for success.

HerStory IV created an atmosphere that was both uplifting and grounding, offering moments of inspiration alongside opportunities for relaxation. Bird & Blend Tea treated guests to a selection of their finest blends, while The Little Calm Company provided a serene massage space, giving attendees a chance to pause and recharge.

Reflecting on the day, Gail Porter shared:

“I was absolutely honoured and privileged to be on the panel at the Herstory event in Brighton. So humbling to be surrounded by such powerful, passionate, talented and inspiring women. I definitely had imposter syndrome! I came away with a million ideas and confidence. Can't wait for the next one.”

Sarah Rebello, Dispute Resolution Solicitor at Rix & Kay, also commented:

“It was a privilege to join the panel at Herstory IV, alongside other inspirational women. They all had amazing stories to tell and I’m sure those who attended found it hugely insightful. Having events like this to promote and support International Women’s Month is so important. We must continue to seek opportunities to champion women in business and celebrate diversity and inclusion in all its forms.”

Lisa Baskott, CEO of 2nd Line of Defence, shared a similar experience:

“Herstory is a wonderful event space for women to share powerful stories of resilience, reinvention and success, and to learn and uplift each other.”

This event is more than just a gathering; it’s a movement, a reminder of the power of women coming together to break barriers and create lasting change. If this year was anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what HerStory V has in store!

