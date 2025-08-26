Galeaon Andalucia arrives at Shoreham Port

A spectacular stop on its grand European 2025 tour – the first ever visit to Shoreham Port; this unique replica of a legendary Spanish galleon is Open to the public 27–31 August

The Galeón Andalucía is sailing towards Shoreham Port for the very first time, with arrival expected tomorrow morning. The vessel will be berthed at Shoreham Port from 27–31 August, during which time it will be open to the public. Visitors will have the chance to step aboard, explore its decks, and discover the fascinating history of these legendary Spanish ships.

“We are delighted to welcome the Galeón Andalucía to Shoreham Port on its first ever visit,” says Tom Willis, Chief Executive of Shoreham Port. “This is a great opportunity for our communities and visitors to the area to experience maritime history up close, highlighting Shoreham Port’s growing role as a leisure destination.”

The Galeón Andalucía is a faithful replica of the galleons that departed from the Andalusian coast between the 16th and 18th centuries. These historic ships connected the continents, sailing the Atlantic, navigating the Caribbean and American coasts, and covering the vast Pacific route.

Gaeon Andalucia stands ready in for visitors in Shoreham Port

An impressive 55-metre-long vessel with six decks, the Galeón is built from iroko and pine wood and carries nearly 1,000 square metres of sail across seven sails. Constructed in Punta Umbría (Huelva) with meticulous historical accuracy, it offers an authentic window into maritime heritage.

Shoreham Port is one of the stops on the Galeón’s 2025 European tour, which includes visits to Spain, France, the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. Later this year, the ship will cross the Atlantic to begin an American tour. Throughout its journey, the vessel participates in major international festivals and events, sailing as a unique floating museum that showcases Andalusian maritime heritage.

To date, the Galeón has sailed more than 100,000 nautical miles, visiting ports across four continents, including London, New York, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila and Quebec - proudly promoting Spanish culture and history.

From 27–31 August, visitors will be able to explore five decks and learn about the ship’s construction, navigation, and the daily life of its crew. The experience is enriched by the chance to meet the young sailors who share remarkable stories from their global voyages.

Tickets are available now at https://tickets.velacuadra.es. For those wishing to experience life at sea, sailing opportunities on board the Galeón Andalucía can be found at

www.tallshipexperience.com.

For more information, visit: https://www.shoreham-port.co.uk/need-to-know/events

This news release is issued by Shoreham Port

Visitor Information

Dates: 27–31 August

Location: Shoreham Port

Opening Hours: 10:00 – 20:00

Tickets

Adults: £12

Children (5–10 years): £6

Family (2 adults + up to 3 children aged 5–10 years): £30

Free for children under 5 (must be accompanied by an adult)

Tickets available at Shoreham Port or online: https://tickets.velacuadra.es