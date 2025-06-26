Game, set and match, as The Beacon lines up a tennis treat

Tickets sold out for the Eastbourne tennis championships? Wimbledon too far to travel? The Beacon has got you covered!

The Beacon Tennis Fanzone outside Primark is showing live coverage of the Lexus Eastbourne Open until June 28 and the Wimbledon Championships from June 30 to July 13.

The deckchairs are in place, the grass court has been trimmed and watered and the extra-wide TV is tuned-in to offer live matches, expert commentary and game by game analysis.

Missing the strawberries? The Marks and Spencer store is a 20-second walk away, with an excellent range of strawberries, cream, picnic bowls and cutlery.

Hend Moussa, Community Manager at The Beacon, said she was thrilled to offer shoppers the chance to catch-up with the latest scores and ball-by-ball action at the Eastbourne tournament.

“Tennis in Eastbourne is often associated with the start of summer and we are delighted to help our shoppers and visitors get in the mood with our Fanzone,” Hend said. “Thanks to our friends at Media Attention, you can chill in our deckchairs, put your feet up and enjoy a bit of live tennis while you take a break from your food and retail therapy.

“Eastbourne has worked hard with the Lawn Tennis Association to keep the tennis tournament relevant and vibrant,” Hend said. “It is fantastic for the town, and the players love coming here. I am delighted that we can offer our shoppers the chance to keep up to speed with all the action during their visits to The Beacon.

The Lexus Eastbourne Open attracts top men’s and women’s players from around the world. It is often seen as warm-up for Wimbledon and offers players the chance to remind themselves of a grass surface and how it differs from clay courts, which tend to have a slower pace and higher bounce.

Wimbledon is one of four Grand Slam tournaments around the world and is widely regarded as the most prestigious. Most of the top seeds come to Wimbledon to compete at the event.