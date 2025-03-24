Garden centre ensures a floral feel to special Sunday in Shoreham

Mothering Sunday is being marked by a Shoreham school with help from the local garden centre who have donated essential ingredients.

St Nicolas and St Mary Primary School has been given a hundred beautiful primroses. The gift, from family-run South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, included compost and pots.

The pupils will take part in a Crafternoon in which they plant their primula for someone special.

Naomi White, from the popular school’s PTA, collected the horticultural supplies which were donated by the Budding Foundation.

Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett with Naomi White from St Nicolas and St Mary School's PTA

The Sussex charity was founded in 2013 by Clive Gravett and works to raise funds to improve the lives of young people, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability. It supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

“It was lovely to be able to help the Shoreham school in this way”, said Clive, “and for their pupils to be able to mark Mothering Sunday with a floral tribute.”