Gaza calling: Hastings group invites town to join online call with friends in Al Mawasi

Hastings Friends of Al Mawasi (HFOAM) is hosting an open Zoom call with members of the resilience committee in Gaza and anyone in Hastings who would like to show their solidarity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a time when Amnesty International states Israel is guilty of committing genocide in Gaza, HFOAM says it is impossible to overstate the importance of being present on the call.

"People there draw huge strength from seeing that there are those who care when they feel utterly abandoned and betrayed by world governments," said Olivia Cavanagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just showing up to listen, and then share what you've heard, is a vital act of solidarity during this appalling time."

Bric a brac fundraiser for Al Mawasi raised £827

The group meets via zoom every month and is now reaching out to invite members of the public, as well as representatives of schools, unions and other organisations, to the online meeting on Sunday, December 15 from 5pm (UK time) to 6.30pm.

It is free and accessible to all, though registration via this Eventbrite link is essential.

Olivia said: "The meetings are so important to see and hear not just stories of continuing displacement and abuse, but also resilience and persistence. The people we meet are amazing in the face of so much horror and their courage and care for one another is truly inspirational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This vital link to the outside world is so important at a time when Western media has dehumanized Palestinians so completely.

Local youngsters organised a fundraiser for Gaza at Goat Ledge. 'Atti's Book n Bake sale' raised £325 in cash and £75 in online donations.

"We are able to break through this psychological siege and be reminded that Palestinians are human beings, just like us, that they don’t deserve this appalling collective punishment and that their children, like ours, deserve to grow up in freedom, safety and dignity.

"We welcome any representatives from a workplace, school, union or group to be present on this call in order to report back what they have experienced. This way we can grow the vital links we have nurtured between our two communities."

HFOAM is a friendship link between Hastings and Al Mawasi, a rural fishing community on the south west coast of Gaza, that started in 2021 and has grown stronger with every year in cultural exchange, friendship and fundraising links, as well as English classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wishing to share a message of solidarity from an individual or on behalf of a group in the zoom call are also welcome to send messages via email.

Local youngsters organised a fundraiser for Gaza at Goat Ledge. 'Atti's Book n Bake sale' raised £325 in cash and £75 in online donations.

Since the conflict started 14 months ago, Israel designated Al Mawasi a so-called ‘humanitarian zone’, forcing hundreds of thousands of displaced families to flee there for safety.

However, this sprawling beach encampment has been repeatedly bombed by Israel, with one such attack condemned as ‘inhumane’ and ‘cruel’ by council leader Julia Hilton. Last week, another bombing of families in tents killed over 21 Palestinians, mainly women and children.

Hastings Friends of Al Mawasi is also running a fundraiser with Hastings & District PSC to raise much needed funds for the community in Al Mawasi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this year they have raised enough funds to help them dig a well to access fresh water, buy solar panels to ensure they have access to electricity and buy food and hygiene products for the displaced families now living there.

Now they have a winter appeal to raise £10,000 as the people there struggle to survive in the most appalling circumstances.

Fundraisers have been held all over town in the last two months with a bric a brac stall, open mic poetry night and even a kids’ bake stall. The next fundraiser will be at Goat Ledge on December 14, but if you can’t make it to the stall, it is possible to donate online to the Gifts for Gaza Appeal visit here.

To register for the Eventbrite call visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/zoom-call-with-al-mawasi-gaza-tickets-1100161716309

To share a message of solidarity write to [email protected] donate to Gifts for Gaza visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/m9rm7g-gifts-for-gaza