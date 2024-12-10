Genesis Performing Arts to represent Team England at Dance World Cup in Spain

Worthing-based dance school Genesis Performing Arts has achieved an extraordinary milestone, securing their place to represent Team England at the prestigious Dance World Cup 2025, taking place in Burgos, Spain next summer.

Following a rigorous audition process, with close to 6,000 entries worldwide, an impressive 54 talented dancers aged 7-20 from Genesis Performing Arts have earned their spots to compete on the global stage.

The team’s entries include a staggering 19 solos, 15 duets/trios, and 42 group performances across array of dance genres including ballet, tap, commercial, national, lyrical, song and dance, contemporary, jazz, and show-stopper routines.

This marks the largest team Genesis has ever assembled and one of the largest delegations in the entire country, setting the stage for another extraordinary year of competition.

Genesis Performing Arts Dance World Cup team 2025

Regarded as the premier global dance competition for children and young adults, the Dance World Cup attracts over 120,000 participants from 66 countries annually, highlighting the high-calibre talent on display.

Genesis Performing Arts’ road to the Dance World Cup has been one of determination and achievement. In 2024, only their second year competing in the competition, the team earned over 200 medals, making them the highest medal-winning school in the entire event. These accolades have not only elevated their status in the dance world but have also brought immense pride to the Worthing community.

Victoria Hampson, the principal of Genesis Performing Arts, shared her excitement:” The results for the 2025 audition round are incredible. We work very hard, and the children are so dedicated, but we never imagined we would be in this position with qualifying items. In a world where things can be uncertain for younger generations, team involvement and sportsmanship are so important. We are thrilled to be offering this opportunity to the dance family and thank the DWC team for the lengths they go to champion young performers.”

Preparing for a world-class competition comes with significant costs, including entry fees, membership fees, costumes, kits, and rehearsal expenses. Genesis Performing Arts and its talented dancers are launching a series of fundraising initiatives to make their participation possible and are actively seeking sponsorship and community support.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our dancers to showcase their talent and hard work on a global stage,” said Victoria Hampson. “But it comes with substantial costs. We are reaching out to local businesses and supporters who share our passion for the arts to join us on this journey. Sponsorship will not only support our team but also inspire the next generation of performers.”

Genesis Performing Arts invites businesses and individuals to be part of their inspiring journey to the Dance World Cup 2025. Sponsorship packages offer excellent opportunities for brand visibility and a meaningful way to support young local talent.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation, please contact [email protected].