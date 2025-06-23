Giant casting revealed for Jack and the Beanstalk at Hastings White Rock

TV’s Richard Blackwood and Clair Norris will star in this year’s Christmas pantomime at Hastings White Rock.

Polka Dot Pantomimes and The Guildhall Trust are thrilled to announce that Richard Blackwood and Clair Norris will lead the cast of this year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk at Hastings White Rock.

Stepping into the spotlight as the daring and dashing Jack is acclaimed actor, comedian, and TV personality, Richard Blackwood.

Richard’s TV credits include playing Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders, and Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks, the latter earning him a nomination for Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards in 2024. He has also performed in the West End starring as Donkey in Shrek the Musical; fronted his own TV series, The Richard Blackwood Show; presented BBC’s Top of the Pops; and had a successful music career with hits ‘Mama Who Da Man’, and ‘1. 2. 3. 4 - Get with the Wicked’.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at Hastings White Rock - 2025

Joining him is soap star Clair Norris known for her role as Bernadette Taylor in BBC’s EastEnders. Clair has also fronted the Panorama documentary Obesity: Who Cares If I’m Bigger, as well as starring in Bloods (Sky Comedy) and ITV’s Tell Me Everything. Clair will be making her pantomime debut as the enchanting Fairy Sunshine, bringing a sprinkle of magic to this family favourite tale.

Panto favourites Ben Watson (Silly Simon) and Tim McArthur (Fleshcreep) are back and funnier than ever. With their impeccable timing and unforgettable antics, they’ll have audiences roaring with laughter. Multi-talented TimMcArthurwill also take the director’s chair, ensuring the production sparkles with his signature style and flair.

Rounding out the stellar cast are the sensational panto performer Mark Two as the lovable Dame, Tilly Trott and rising star Abi Ellis-Walter as the beautiful Princess Jill. Together, this dream team will take audiences on an unforgettable journey from the farm to Cloudland!

After the giant success of last year’s pantomime, which saw record-breaking Box Office figures for the venue, the White Rock is planting the seeds for an even bigger spectacle, packed with laugh-out-loud jokes, stunning costumes, show-stopping songs, and a sky-high helping of festive fun.

Jack and the Beanstalk opens on 10 December and runs until 4 January. An Early bird ticket offer of £2 off every ticket (Band A & B Performances) is available until 31 July.

For tickets and information, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call the box office 01424 462280.