Girlguiding Sussex Central marches at the Cenotaph

By Janet Samuel
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 00:10 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 08:28 BST

On Sunday, November 10, 20 young members and 15 adults from Girlguiding Sussex Central joined the 10,000 individuals, different Armed Forces and civilian organisations to represent Girlguiding UK and march past the Cenotaph in tribute as part of The Royal British Legion’s Veteran Parade.

The contingent consisted of members of Burgess Hill, Crawley, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Parkminster and South Down divisions.

Wendy Colson, County Commissioner said: "It was a privilege to lay our wreath on behalf of Girlguiding UK. I know that many other guiding groups will have done the same in their own local communities and many groups have been participating in activities during their unit meetings too, to understand about those who fought, fell and still live with the consequences of conflict. We will remember those who gave their tomorrow so we could have our today."

Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls. We’re over 300,000 girls from 4 to 18 who come together to laugh, learn, explore and have adventures. We’re over 70,000 volunteers, and 25,000 local groups having fun and exploring activities week in, week out .

Wreaths at the CenotaphWreaths at the Cenotaph
Girlguiding Central geographically covers Mid Sussex, and the borough of Crawley

For more information visit https://www.girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com/ https://www.facebook.com/girlguidingschttps://www.girlguiding.org.uk/

